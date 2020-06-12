Twins select three players, including OF Alerick Soularie, on Day 2 of 2020 MLB draft

The Minnesota Twins added to their future Thursday night, selecting three players on the final day of the 2020 MLB draft.

Minnesota used its second-round pick (59th overall) to draft University of Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie.

Soularie logged five homers and 17 RBI in 60 at-bats before the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus. In 2019, he batted .357 and posted a team-high 52 runs scored and ranked second with 70 hits. He was named to the All-SEC first team.

The Twins didn’t have a third-round pick, but they returned to the draft board in the fourth round and selected Marco Raya at No. 128 overall.

Raya is a right-handed pitcher from United South High School in Laredo, Texas. The 17-year-old can reach 94 miles per hour with his fastball and has a relatively high spin rate.

With their final pick of the 2020 draft, Minnesota chose outfielder Kala’i Rosario from Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii. He was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 after batting .343 with five homers and 11 RBI before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Twins drafted North Carolina first baseman Aaron Sabato with the 27th overall pick Wednesday night.