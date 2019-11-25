The Minnesota Twins are reviving their classic baby blue uniforms for the 2020 season.

The new alternate uniforms, which can be worn at home and on the road, are based on the road uniforms the Twins wore from 1973-86 and will be paired with a navy blue cap.

All of the Twins’ 2020 jerseys will sport a patch on the right sleeve commemorating the club’s 60th season.

“No uniform in the history of Minnesota Twins baseball drives more fan engagement than the old-school baby blues,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement.

The alternate uniforms will also feature baby blue pants.