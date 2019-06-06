Minnesota Twins 2019 MLB draft pick capsules

A complete listing of the Minnesota Twins‘ 2019 MLB draft picks with a capsule summary of each.

Round 1, No. 13 — INF Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake (Calif.) HS: Was named to 2019 California Region All-High School first team. … Ranked as the No. 1 high school player in California by Perfect Game. … Hit .419 with eight home runs, 29 RBI and 19 steals as a senior. … Batted .583 in the playoffs. … Helped lead Eastlake to its seventh consecutive district championship. … Rated 22nd-best prospect by Fangraphs and No. 28 by MLB Pipeline. … San Diego State commit.

Round 1-A, No. 39 – OF Matt Wallner, Southern Mississippi: As a junior for the Golden Eagles hit .323 with 23 home runs and 60 RBI in 60 games. … In 189 games over three seasons, batted .337 with 58 homers and 190 RBI. … Played on the 2018 USA collegiate national team. … Named Baseball America Freshman of the Year in 2017. …. From Forest Lake, was the 2016 winner of Minnesota Mr. Baseball and was drafted by the Twins in the 32nd round that year. … Ranked as No. 44 prospect by Fangraphs and No. 60 by MLB Pipeline. .. Bats left-handed.

Round 2, No. 54 – RHP Matt Canterino, Rice University: Tabbed Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019. … Posted a 6-5 record with a 2.81 ERA with 121 strikeouts and just 23 walks in 99 1/3 innings. … Ranked fifth in the nation in K/9 (11.11). … Named first-team All-Conference USA in 2018. … As a sophomore iin 2018 had a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts and 22 walks in 94 innings. … Ranked as the No. 48 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 109 by Fangraphs.

Round 3, No. 90 – SS Spencer Steer, Oregon: Named first team All-Pac-12 in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018. … Selected to the Pac-12’s all-defensive team. …. As a junior in 2019 had a slash line of .349/.456/.502 with 57 RBI in 56 games. … Led Oregon in hitting. … Was hit by a pitch 39 times in three years, including 14 last season.

Round 4, No. 119 3B Seth Gray, Wright State: Posted a slash line of .345/.482/.629 as a junior in 2019. … Hit 11 home runs and had 65 RBI and 55 runs in 56 games. … Tabbed first-team All-Horizon League. … Ranked as No. 176 prospect by MLB Pipeline. … Bats left-handed.

Round 5, No. 149 – SS Will Holland, Auburn: Entering the NCAA Super Regionals, is batting .248/.378/.416 with nine home runs, 45 runs, 30 RBI and 14 steals in 59 games. … As a sophomore hit .313., .406/.530 with 12 homers, 61 runs and 52 RBI in 66 games. … Was named second-team All-SEC in 2018. … Rated No. 62 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 67 by Fangraphs.

Round 6, No. 179 – RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long, Mercer: Went 8-4 with a 5.20 ERA as a junior in 2019. … Averaged 10.7 K/9 and was among national leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 5.50 (99 K, 18 BB). … Led Mercer with 83 innings pitched over 23 appearances, including 14 starts.

Round 7, No. 209 – SS Anthony Prato, UConn: Batted .324 with a .441 on-base percentage as a junior in 2019. … Had 17 doubles, 64 runs and 14 steals. … In three years at UConn, had 46 stolen bases. … had quite the NCAA tournament with a phenomenal catch and a called HR. … A switch-hitter.

Round 8, No. 239 – RHP Casey Legumina, Gonzaga: Made just four starts in 2019 due to injuries, but allowed just seven runs (four earned) in 24 innings on 14 hits and eight walks with 29 strikeouts. … Made 13 appearances with seven starts as a freshman in 2017 before moving to the bullpen full time in 2018. … Had a 2.77 ERA and 52 K in 48 2/3 innings in 26 games as a sophomore. … Selected in the 35th round in 2018 by Cleveland.

Round 9, No. 269 – LHP Brent Headrick, Illinois State: Made 16 starts in 2019, going 9-3 with a 3.47 ERA and .210 opponent batting average. … Struck out 115 batters in 96 innings. … Named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher o the Year and first-team All-MVC.

Round 10, No. 299 – RHP Ben Gross, Duke: In 19 appearances, with 12 starts, went 7-4 with a 4.09 ERA and .224 opponent batting average. … Had 69 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. … Graduated from Princeton in 2018. … He pitched for the Tigers from 2016-18 and was named second-team All-Ivy League in 2018. … Selected in 34th round of the 2018 draft by Houston.

Round 11, No. 329 – RHP Tanner Brubaker, Cal-Irvine: Went 5-3 in 12 starts with a 2.99 ERA and .236 opponent batting average. … Pitched for Saddleback College in 2018 and Cal Baptist in 2017. … Selected in 28th round of 2018 draft by Tampa Bay.

Round 12, No. 359 – RHP Sean Mooney, St. John’s: Made nine starts as a junior, going 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and .210 opponent batting average. … Had Tommy John surgery in May. … Stuck out 57 in 49 2/3 innings. … In 2018, went 11-3 with a 2.56 ERA, .211 OBA and 104 K in 95 IP. … As a freshman, posted a 1.71 ERA and .196 OBA in 16 appearances with 13 starts.

Round 13, No. 389 – RHP Dylan Thomas, Hawaii: Closer appeared in 20 games with three starts. … Was 4-4 with four saves, a 2.01 ERA and .209 opponent batting average. …. Named second-team All-Big West. … In 2018, had 14 saves, a 1.85 ERA and .200 OBA. … As a freshman posted nine saves with a 2.01 ERA and .217 OBA.

Round 14, No. 419 – RHP Cody Laweryson, Maine: After serving in mainly a relief role his first two years, made 14 starts in 2019. … Went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA and .224 opponent batting average with 79 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings.

Round 15, No. 449 – RHP Louie Varland, Concordia (Minn.): In nine starts had a 3.58 ERA, .258 opponent batting average and 68 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings. … In 2018 went 5-1 with a 1.41 ERA and .213 OBA in nine appearances (six starts).

Round 16, No. 479 – RHP Ryan Shreve, Pacific: Made 12 starts in 2019, completing three. … Threw a no-hitter, striking out nine, at Santa Clara on April 14. … Had a 3.08 ERA. … Made 26 appearances as a sophomore, all out of the bullpen, striking out 36 in 35 2/3 innings.

Round 17, No. 509 – LHP Antoine Jean, Edouard Montpetit (Quebec) HS: Committed to Chipola (Fla.) JC.

Round 18, No. 539 – 2B Edouard Julien, Auburn: Entering the NCAA Super Regionals is batting .239/.371/.422 with 14 doubles, eight home runs, 46 runs and 48 RBI in 60 games. … As a freshman in 2018, hit .275/.398/.556 with 17 homers. … Set the Auburn record for RBI for a freshman with 69, breaking the mark set by Frank Thomas in 1987. … Named to SEC all-freshman team. … Rated No. 88 prospect by Fangraphs and No. 177 by MLB Pipeline. … A switch-hitter.

Round 19, No. 569 – LHP Niall Windeler, University of British Columbia: Made 16 appearances with 15 starts. … Was 5-4 with a 3.72 ERA, .187 opponent batting average and 0.98 WHIP. … Struck out 105 batters in 94 1/3 innings. … Became the first BC pitcher to throw a nine-inning no-hitter. … Named NAIA West co-Pitcher of the Year.

Round 20, No. 599 – RHP Owen Griffith, Clemson: Pitched 30 innings in 24 relief appearances as a junior, posting a 5.40 ERA. … Allowed 26 hits with 41 strikeouts in 30 innings.

Round 21, No. 629 – RHP Bradley Hanner, Patrick Henry CC: In 13 appearances, with 12 starts, went 7-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. … Committed to Young Harris College.

Round 22, No. 659 – RHP Rogelio Reyes, Cal: Made 20 appearances, all in relief. …. Had a 3.38 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings. … Went 3+ innings in 11 of his 20 games.

Round 23, No. 689 – RHP Matthew Swain, Georgia Gwinnett College: Made 19 relief appearances. …. Had a 3.38 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings. … Allowed eight hits in 16 2.3 innings with 25 strikeouts in 2018. … Previously attended Lawson State Community College.

Round 24, No. 719 – 1B Trevor Jensen, Tulane: Hit .327/.413/.486 with seven home runs, 56 runs and 39 RBI in 57 games as a senior. … Batted .306/.369/.518 with nie homers as a junior. … Played his first two years at St. Petersburg College.

Round 25, No. 749 – RHP Nate Hadley, UCLA: As a senior, pitched 38 games in relief. … Went 8-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings.

Round 26, No. 779 – 3B Blake Robertson, Edmond Santa Fe (Okla.) HS: Hit .451 with six home runs, 37 RBI and 16 stolen bases as a senior. … Named The Oklahoman’s Big All-City Player of the Year. … Committed to Oklahoma State. … Bats left-handed.

Round 27, No. 809 – 1B Parker Phillips, Austin Peay: As a senior batted .312/.450/.712 with 25 home runs, 62 runs and 64 RBI in 57 games. …. Hit 56 home runs in 163 games.

Round 28, No. 839 – RHP Travis Phelps, Alvin (Texas) HS: Committed to Angelina College.

Round 29, No. 869 – C Alex Isola, TCU: Batted .267/.377/.385 in 2019. … Threw out 8 of 23 attempted basestealers. … Also attended Utah and Yavapai College.

Round 30, No. 899 – RHP Tyler Beck, U. of Tampa: Appeared in 24 games, all in relief, in 2019. … went 3-3 with 10 saves and a 2.17 ERA. … In 71 innings struck out 71 and walked 19.

Round 31, No. 929 – OF Max Smith, UNLV: As a senior batted .291/.384/.498 with 10 home runs, 40 runs and 49 RBI in 58 games. … Hit .313/.389/.535 with nine homers as a junior. … Bats left-handed.

Round 32, No. 959 – OF Bryson Gandy, Lurleen B. Wallace State CC: In 54 games hit .364 with nine home runs, 54 runs, 49 RBI and 18 stolen bases. … Bats left-handed.

Round 33, No. 989 – C Kyle Schmidt, Richmond: As a senior, batted .347/.415/.488 with 34 runs and 37 RBI in 47 games. … Hit .278 as a junior and .313 as a sophomore.

Round 34, No. 1019 – RHP Antoine Harris, Chalmette (La.) HS: Went 5-1 as a senior and named his district’s Most Valuable Player. … Rated No. 131 prospect by Fangraphs. … Committed to the University of New Orleans.

Round 35, No. 1049 – LHP Drew Gilbert, Stillwater Area (Minn.) HS: Pitched 43 innings as a senior and struck out 87 while allowing only 10 hits and three unearned runs. … As a junior had a 0.67 ERA and fanned 100 in 55 2/3 innings. … Committed to Oregon State.

Round 36, No. 1079 – RHP Will Frisch, Stillwater Area (Minn.) HS: Pitched 35 innings as a senior, allowing 15 hits while striking out 66. … Gave up 12 runs, but only two were earned. … Committed to Oregon State.

Round 37, No. 1109 – OF Adrian Colon, Dr. Juan J. Osuna (P.R.): Committed to USC. … Played in the 2014 Little League World Series. … Bats left-handed.

Round 38, No. 1139 – 2B Zack Mathis, San Joaquin Delta College: Hit .351/.464/.654 with 24 doubles, 10 home runs, 57 runs, 66 RBI and 10 steals in 48 games. … Committed to Cal State Northridge. … Bats left-handed.

Round 39, No. 1169 – 3B Jake Hirabayashi, UCLA: Entering NCAA Super Regionals is batting .190. … Hit .280/.430/.410 as a junior.

Round 40, No. 1199 – SS Logan Steenstra, Cowley County CC: Hit .306 in 2019. … His father, Keenie, pitched in four games in 1998 for the Chicago Cubs.