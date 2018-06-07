Minnesota Twins 2018 MLB draft pick capsules

A complete listing of the Minnesota Twins‘ 2018 MLB draft picks with a capsule summary of each.

Round 1, No. 20 — OF Trevor Larnach, Oregon State: A junior, Larnach has helped lead the Beavers to the 2018 Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament. … This season he’s batting .327 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 65 RBI. … In 2017, Larnach was named all-Pac-12 honorable mention after hitting .303 with 16 doubles, three homers and 48 RBI. … Ranked as 26th best prospect by MLB.com and No. 27 by Baseball America. … Selected in the 40th round of the 2015 draft by San Diego. … Bats left-handed.

Round 2, No. 59 — C Ryan Jeffers, UNC Wilmington: This past season as a junior hit .327 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBI. … Led the CAA in doubles, home runs, on-base percentage (.460) and slugging percentage (.635). .. Tabbed an all-CAA selection in each of his three years, including a first-team selection in both 2017 and ’18. … Hit .327 with 27 home runs in 125 games at UNC Wilmington. … The 295th-ranked prospect by Baseball America.

Round 4, No. 214 — CF DaShawn Keirsey, Utah: Named to first team of all-Pac-12 team and all-defensive team for three straight years. … Led Pac-12 with 23 doubles in 2018 and was third in the conference in batting average (.386), fourth in triples (5), seventh in slugging percentage (.609) and eighth in on-base percentage (.440). … Had a .334 career batting average at Utah. … Ranked as 82nd-best prospect by Baseball America and No. 144 by MLB.com. … Left-handed hitter.

Round 5, No. 154 — RHP Cole Sands, Florida State: Started 14 games for Florida State in 2018 as a junior and had a .208 opponent batting average, 4.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75.1 innings. … Ranked as No. 74 prospect by Baseball America and No. 116 by MLB.com. … 22nd-round pick of Houston in 2015.

Round 6, No. 184 — SS Charles Mack, Williamsville (N.Y.) HS: Hit .551 with a .685 on-base percentage, .959 slugging percentage, four home runs and 20 RBI as a senior. … Named Gatorade’s New York player of the year. … Hit .383 as a junior when he played shortstop. … Ranked the 118th-best prospect by Baseball America and No. 133 by MLB.com. … Played varsity baseball for six years. … Left-handed hitter. … Signed to play for Clemson.

Round 7, No. 214 — RHP Josh Winder, Virginia Military Institute: Made 14 starts for VMI in 2018 with a a .297 OBA, 5.40 ERA and 91 strikeouts and only 19 walks in 85 innings. … Named second team all-SoCon in 2017 after posting a 3.59 ERA. … Ranked as No. 233 prospect by Baseball America.

Round 8, No. 244 — C Chris Williams, Clemson: In senior year hit .281/.401/.562 with 18 home runs and team-high 72 RBI. … Named third team all-ACC as a first baseman in 2018. … Hit .261 with a .572 slugging percentage, 14 HR and 51 RBI as a junior. … Drafted in 31st round by Tampa Bay in 2017.

Round 9, No. 274 — CF Willie Joe Garry Jr., Pascagoula (Miss.) HS: As a senior hit .432 with three home runs. … Named 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American. … Was coached in youth baseball league by former Twins outfielder Matt Lawton … Committed to play for Pearl River Community College. … Left-handed hitter.

Round 10, No. 304 — RHP Regi Grace, Madison Central (Miss.) HS: Went 7-2 with a 1.31 ERA with just 10 walks and 98 strikeouts in 64 innings as a senior. R… Named both an all-state pitcher and outfielder … No. 491-ranked prospect by Baseball America. … Named 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American.

Round 11, No. 334 — 2B Michael Helman, Texas A&M: As a junior in 2018, hit .369 with 17 doubles, six home runs, 61 runs, 28 RBI and 12 stolen bases. … Named second-team All-SEC. … Played first two years at Hutchinson Community College. … In 2017 was named the 2017 National Junior College Athletic Association player of the year.

Round 12, No, 364 — RHP Jon Olsen, UCLA: Missed a month of the 2018 season after taking a line drive off his head in March. … Made six starts for the Bruins, posting a 2.20 ERA and .200 OBA with 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. … As a junior in 2017, was 7-1 with a 2.86 ERA and .201 OBA in 85 innings.

Round 13, No. 394 — C Trevor Casanova, Cal State Northridge: Semifinalist for Johnny Bench Award. … Batted .345 with a .405 on-base percentage and .480 slugging percentage as a junior in 2018. … Led Big West with 18 doubles and was second in hits with 77. .. Drafted in 14th round by Seattle in 2017.

Round 14, No. 424 — OF Erick Rivera, Escuela Superior Urbana: Rawlings-Perfect Game third-team All-American. … Won’t turn 18 until November. … Ranked as No. 290 prospect by Baseball America. … Bats left-handed.

Round 15, No. 454 — 1B/P Kody Funderburk, Dallas Baptist U.: In lone year at Dallas Baptist, hit .304/.429/.584 with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 runs and 48 RBI. … Also pitched in 15 games (14 starts) with a 6.84 ERA, .282 OBA and 53 strikeouts in 50 innings. … Listed at 6-foot-4, 237 pounds. … Played for Mesa Community College from 2016-17. .. Named NJCAA Division II first-team All-American in 2017.

Round 16, No. 484 — RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Baldwin (Hawaii) HS: 2018 was his first year as a pitcher in high school. .. Also played center field and was named Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s position player of the year. … Had a 0.00 ERA in Maui Interscholastic League games.

Round 17, No. 514 — LHP Erik Cha, Cal State Fullerton: Pitched just 9.1 innings this past season, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. … In 2017 had a 4.85 ERA in 26 innings. … Redshirted in 2016.

Round 18, No. 544 — RHP Andrew Cabezas, Miami (Fla.): Pitched in 19 games with 10 starts as a junior in 2018 with a 3.95 ERA, .198 OBA and 79 strikeouts in 75 innings. … Began year as a reliever before moving into starting rotation. … As a sophomore in 2017, appeared in 35 games, all in relief, with a 2.15 ERA, .221 OBA and 80 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.

Round 19, No. 574 — RHP Austin Schulfer, UW-Milwaukee: In senior year made 14 starts with a 2.96 ERA and .218 OBA. … Broke school record for strikeouts in a game with 13 then set it again with 15. … Made 13 starts as a junior, posting a 3.72 ERA.

Round 20, No. 604 — RHP Seth Pinkerton, Hartford: As a junior in 2018, had a 2.06 ERA and .187 OBA in 35 innings of relief. … Is Hartford’s career leader in saves with 15.

Round 21, No. 634 — 1B Gabe Snyder, Wright State: Won the Horizon League triple crown, leading the conference in batting average (.359), home runs (15) and RBI (73). … Wright State’s all-time leader in home runs with 44. … Left-handed hitter.

Round 22, No. 664 — RHP Jacob Blank, Augustana: Helped lead Augustana to Division II World Series title. … Made 13 starts as a senior with a 1.98 ERA, .199 OBA and 11 walks and 88 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. … As a junior won several pitcher of the year awards, including national Division II, after posting an 0.78 ERA and .169 OBA over 69 innings (with 86 sttikeouts).

Round 23, No. 794 — C Albee Weiss, Cal State Northridge: Drafted as a catcher but played outfield as a senior. … Finished fourth in nation in home runs (20) and 25th in total bases (141). … Led Big West in homers, total bases, slugging percentage (.592) and RBI (61). … Also batted .290. … Named first-team all-Big West.

Round 24, No. 724 — 3B Michael Davis, Texas Tech: In senior year, hit .290/.385/.531 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 47 runs and 50 RBI in 55 games. … Played mainly second base as a junior. … Bats left-handed.

Round 25, No. 754 — C LaRon Smith, Foothills Composite (Alberta, Canada): Committed to Indian Hills Community College.

Round 26, No. 784 — RHP Brian Rapp, Boston College: Made 12 starts as a senior, posting a 3.57 ERA and .193 OBA with 74 strikeouts in 70.2 innings.

Round 27, No. 814 — IF Hunter Lee, High Point: In 2018, batted .338/.460/.531 with 15 doubles, eight home runs, 49 runs and 44 RBI. … Had a 28-game hitting streak during senior season. … Bats left-handed.

Round 28, No. 844 — C Austin Hale, Steston: Known for defensive game and was named preseason ASUM defensive player of the year. … Has helped Stetson to appearance in NCAA tournament Super Regionals. … Captain in both 2017 and ’18.

Round 29, No. 874 — LHP J.T. Perez, Cincinnati: Made 14 starts as a senior, going 6-3 with a 2.68 ERA and .240 OBA. … In 2017, had a 4.42 ERA and .266 OBA. … As a sophomore, threw three complete games and had a 2.97 ERA in 91 innings.

Round 30, No. 904 — RHP Seth Halvorsen, Heritage Christian (Minn.) Academy: Minnesota’s Gatorade player of the year. … As a senior allowed just 11 hits in 33 innings and had a 1.22 ERA with 54 strikeouts. … Also batted .395. … Rawlings-Perfect Game first-team All-American. … Ranked as No. 162 prospect by MLB.com and No. 221 by Baseball America.

Round 31, No. 934 — LHP Zach Neff, Mississippi State: A grad transfer. … Had a 3.46 ERA and .284 OBA in lone year with the Bulldogs. … Pitched first three years at Austin Peay.

Round 32, No. 964 — OF Ryan Holgate, Davis Senior (Calif.) HS: Bats left-handed. … Committed to Arizona.

Round 33, No. 994 — LHP Denny Bentley, Howard College: Went 5-5 in 13 starts in 2018 with a 7.24 ERA.

Round 34, No. 1024 — RHP Dylan Stowell, California Baptist: In 14 games (12 starts) as a senior posted a 2.47 ERA and .246 OBA. … Struck out 95 in 83.2 innings. … Redshirted in 2017. … Was named pitcher of the year in NCAA Division II West Region in 2016. … As a junior had a 1.52 ERA and .235 OBA.

Round 35, No. 1054 — RHP Tanner Howell, Dixie State: Pitched in 18 games as a senior, sporting a 3-2 record and six saves. … Had a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 innings.

Round 36, No. 1084 — CF Zac Taylor, Illinois: As a junior in 2018, hit .226/.332/.429. …. Had 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 37 RBI. … Played first two years at Houston before transferring and having to sit out 2017 season.

Round 37, No. 1114 — RF Luke Ritter, Wichita State: In 2018 as a junior hit .341/.420/.484. … Had 12 doubles, six home runs, 56 runs and 31 RBI. … Was hit by a pitch 10 times and has 20 HBP in three years.

Round 38, No. 1144 — RHP Dylan Thomas, Hawaii: Appeared in 26 games in his sophomore season. … Had a 1.85 ERA, .200 OBA and 43 strikeouts with just four walks in 39 innings. … Notched 14 saves, tying Hawaii’s single-season record. … Named Big West freshman pitcher of the year in 2017 when he had a 2.01 ERA and nine saves. … Baseball America ranked him as its No. 497 prospect.

Round 39, No. 1174 — RHP Bryce Collins, Hart (Calif.) HS: Threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in April. … Committed to Arizona.

Round 40, No. 1204 — SS Tyler Webb, Memphis: Batted .274/.348/.396 with 19 doubles and seven steals as a senior. … Hit .305/.389/.474 with 16 doubles and six home runs as a junior. … Spent first two years at Galveston College.