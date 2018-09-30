Timberwolves win preseason opener against Golden State

Jeff Teague poured in 17 points, Derrick Rose added 16 and the Minnesota Timberwolves passed their first test of the preseason in a 114-110 win over Golden State.

Karl-Anthony Towns played 24 minutes and tallied 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Perhaps the highlight of the game for Minnesota came from two newcomers. Rookie Josh Okogie, selected 20th overall by the Timberwolves out of Georgia Tech in June, scored 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting and threw down the best dunk of the night.

“the results don’t matter, it’s just presea—-“ OMG JOSH OKOGIE 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/2fpzBOqrYh — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 30, 2018

And Anthony Tolliver, who signed with the Timberwolves as a free agent in July, scored all 15 of his points from beyond the arc (5-of-10 from 3). Tolliver would have been Minnesota’s top 3-point shooter last season in terms of makes (159), attempts (365) and percentage (43.6).

Steph Curry led the way for Golden State with 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep.

The Timberwolves continue their preseason with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.