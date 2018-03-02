Timberwolves waive Shabazz Muhammad

“Bazz” will have to go elsewhere to collect buckets this season.

Shabazz Muhammad was waived by Minnesota on Thursday night, ending a five-year stint with the Timberwolves.

Muhammad appeared in just 32 of Minnesota’s 64 games this season and was averaging a career-low 3.8 points per game. He was acquired by the Timberwolves on draft night in 2013, when Minnesota shipped Trey Burke to Utah in exchange for Muhammad and Gorgui Dieng.

Muhammad was an unrestricted free agent after the 2016-17 season, but the Timberwolves signed him to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum in September.

The Timberwolves’ roster now stands at 15 players.