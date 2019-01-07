The Minnesota Timberwolves waived forward James Nunnally on Sunday, just a few hours after parting ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Nunnally, 28, averaged 4.9 minutes and 2.1 points in 13 appearances for the Wolves.

The Wolves signed Nunnally in August.

Nunnally had spent the previous two seasons in Turkey, and averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 55.4 percent from 3-point range during the 2017-18 season.