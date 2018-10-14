Timberwolves waive four players ahead of Sunday’s deadline

Needing to trim their roster to 15 players by Sunday’s deadline at 4 p.m., the Minnesota Timberwolves waived Canyon Barry, Darius Johnson-Odom, William Lee and Jonathan Stark on Saturday.

The team’s roster currently stands at 16.

Johnson-Odom logged four points, three rebounds and three assists while playing two preseason games with Minnesota.

Stark made one preseason appearance for Minnesota, registering three points and one block. He was signed by the Timberwolves after playing with Minnesota in the Summer League, where he averaged 8.2 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field.

Barry and Lee were waived several hours after being signed Saturday. Since the two players signed with Minnesota, the G-League Iowa Wolves will own their rights.