The Minnesota Timberwolves waived forward Cam Reynolds on Friday, just days ahead of the opening of NBA free agency.

Reynolds, 24, broke the news on Twitter.

Players are free to begin meeting with teams Sunday, but free agents cannot formally sign a contract until Saturday, Reynolds was set to make $1,416,852 in 2019-20, per Hoops Hype.

Reynolds signed with the Wolves on Feb. 27 and averaged five points and 1.6 rebounds in 19 games.