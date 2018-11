Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves vs. Jazz

On a night when the Minnesota Timberwolves wore their classic uniforms, Derrick Rose had a throwback performance of his own, setting a new career high with 50 points.

Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 128-125 win over Utah … there are plenty:

These threads 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FcUYfg5Tau — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 1, 2018

.@drose is putting on a show at @TargetCenterMN — 16 points after two quarters! He joins @leabolsen at halftime. pic.twitter.com/b51fQBaq5n — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 1, 2018