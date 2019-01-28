Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves vs. Jazz
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 125-111 loss to Utah on Sunday:
Jerryd Bayless poured in a season-high 19 points, but the @Timberwolves lost to Utah for the second straight game.
Full highlights:
Wiggins flies through the paint!
TOWNS WENT UP FOR THIS ONE!
This was gorgeous, Gorgui.
Bayless caught fire before halftime!
Hit it, rook!
Thanks for tuning into the @jerrydbayless show
Ryan Saunders on the Wolves' defensive woes, shorthanded rotation and more after a loss to Utah:
Utah's 35-point fourth quarter and Rudy Gobert's contributions on both ends of the court were too much for the @Timberwolves to overcome Sunday night.
