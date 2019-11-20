Timberwolves unveil new MSP city edition uniform

The Minnesota Timberwolves released their city edition uniform for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, a jersey that represents both of the Twin Cities — Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The jersey, colored ice cool and sky blue, reflects “the blue waters that are ubiquitous throughout the cities, namely the Mississippi River, which is outlined on the left side of the uniform,” according to Timberwolves.com.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎 C̶i̶t̶y̶ 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 pic.twitter.com/jd98gEbExC — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 20, 2019

Minnesota will wear these jerseys for nine games during the 2019-20 season — four times on the road and five times at the Target Center (Dec. 13, Jan. 24, Feb. 21, March 6 and April 15).

“The two cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are full of diverse people, neighborhoods, and communities that make up the DNA of the Twin Cities,” Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement. “The MSP City Edition uniform celebrates them, what they do to make our Cities thrive, and why the Timberwolves are proud to call the Twin Cities our home.”

Minnesota returns to play Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz at home.