Wolves Twi-lights: Kings can’t stop Wiggins, Towns
The Sacramento Kings had no answers for Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins on Monday night.
The two young stars combined for 48 points in Minnesota’s 118-100 win over Sacramento. Check out the highlights!
Teague flies in for two points!
Teague flies in for two points!
Wiggins just drove past the entire city of Sacramento.
Wiggins just drove past the entire city of Sacramento.
Getcha No. 1⃣ jerseys out!! #AllEyesNorth
Getcha No. 1⃣ jerseys out!! #AllEyesNorth
Fact of life: When @JCrossover isn’t breaking your ankles, he’s nailing 3s in your face.
Fact of life: When @JCrossover isn't breaking your ankles, he's nailing 3s in your face.
3jelica gets the second half rolling! #AllEyesNorth
3jelica gets the second half rolling! #AllEyesNorth
Wiggy bein’ Wiggy. #AllEyesNorth
Wiggy bein' Wiggy. #AllEyesNorth
Jumpman, Jumpman, these shoes don’t need no introduction.@JimPeteHoops‘ top 5⃣ Jordan shoes: pic.twitter.com/1SxLdOvokV
GET OUT OF KARL’S WAY!!! #AllEyesNorth
GET OUT OF KARL'S WAY!!! #AllEyesNorth
Towns: "We were great as a team playing defense in the third quarter." #AllEyesNorth
Thibs liked what he saw from @NemanjaBjelica, who finished the night with 1⃣2⃣ points, 7⃣ rebounds and 4⃣ steals.
Taj breaks down the #Twolves' second-half adjustments on defense against the Kings:
On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, @TheQuincyLewis loved Andrew Wiggins' aggressiveness during the #Twolves' 118-100 road win in Sacramento.
