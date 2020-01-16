Timberwolves trade Teague, Graham to Hawks for Crabbe

The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded guards Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta in exchange for Allen Crabbe, the team announced Thursday.

All three players involved in this trade will become unrestricted free agents after this season.

Crabbe, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, has played for Portland, Brooklyn and Atlanta over his seven seasons in the NBA. He’s averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range over the last four campaigns.

The 27-year-old spent his first four years in Portland and earned a four-year deal worth $75 million in 2017 as a restricted free agent. The Trail Blazers traded him to Brooklyn, where he played for the Nets for two seasons. Brooklyn then sent him to Atlanta in a move for Taurean Prince over the summer.

In 28 games with the Hawks this season, Crabbe posted 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest, his lowest production since 2014-15.

Teague returns to Atlanta, the city where he spent the first seven years of his career. He was named an All-Star for the Hawks in 2014-15.

Teague signed a three-year deal worth $57 million with the Timberwolves in 2017 and was considered a perfect fit for then-head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system.

After logging 14.2 points and 7.0 assists in 70 games in 2017-18, Teague was limited to 42 contests last season due to foot and ankle injuries.

The 31-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game in 34 contests for the Timberwolves this season. Teague was also shooting 37.9% from 3-point range, his best clip since 2015-16.

Graham was one of the pieces the Timberwolves received in the three-team trade between Brooklyn, Minnesota and Golden State in the summer. He played 33 games (20 starts) and posted 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Minnesota now has an open spot on its roster.