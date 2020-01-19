Highlights: Raptors 122, Timberwolves 112
Check out the top plays and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-112 loss to Toronto.
We’ve got some hoops on this #HDM2020, too.
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth PLUS
📱 Stream: https://t.co/yrCyt8BRl8 pic.twitter.com/CSMAcwipqD
Gorgui launches one! 🚀#Timberwolves | @tacobell pic.twitter.com/mKTcDOhpt9
OKOGIE SAID NO THANK YOU, SIR 😲#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/7ptNCa2Eb5
If we had to define RoCo with one highlight … this would be it: pic.twitter.com/ohOedn6Oi9
WIGGINS TO TOWNS OH MY 💥 pic.twitter.com/PDRJMyQNrC
RoCo is feelin' it! 😤 pic.twitter.com/vNjslCvpk8
😱 JOSHUA OKOGIE 😱 pic.twitter.com/8UlaabtCmK
We highlight a couple of bright spots from Saturday’s game in tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak.
➡️ First career triple-double for @22wiggins
➡️ Career-high 26 points for @jarrettc08 pic.twitter.com/L5JJPYf1KV
