Timberwolves to sign forward Noah Vonleh

A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that power forward Noah Vonleh and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The person spoke Tuesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Saturday, when the NBA’s moratorium on free agent contracts ends. Vonleh’s agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Vonleh started 57 games last season for the New York Knicks, his fourth team in five years in the league. He averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 25.3 minutes. Vonleh was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Indiana by the Charlotte Hornets.