Timberwolves to hire Ryan Saunders as permanent head coach

MINNEAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the process tells The Associated Press the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ryan Saunders are finalizing a contract to make the 33-year-old their permanent head coach.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Timberwolves had yet to announce the decision made by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

Rosas was hired earlier this month without a mandate to retain Saunders. Given owner Glen Taylor’s fondness for the son of the late Flip Saunders, however, removal of the interim tag that Ryan Saunders took in January after Tom Thibodeau was fired was widely expected. The Timberwolves went 17-25 under Saunders, but players unabashedly endorsed his leadership.

The next-youngest head coach in the NBA is Sacramento’s Luke Walton, who is 39.