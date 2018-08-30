The trees are back.

The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed a “Classics Edition” jersey Thursday morning, a throwback look inspired by the team’s uniforms of the ‘90s and early ’00s.

Minnesota wore similar designs from 1996-2008.

The look was created to celebrate the Wolves’ 30th season. Minnesota plans to wear the throwback uniforms five times during the 2018-19 season: Oct. 31 vs. the Utah Jazz, Dec. 3 vs. the Houston Rockets, Jan. 4 vs. the Orlando Magic, March 5 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and April 9 vs. the Toronto Raptors.