Timberwolves sign guard Terrell to two-way contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves officially signed former Rhode Island guard Jared Terrell to a two-way contract, the team announced Thursday.

Terrell joins the Timberwolves after helping Rhode Island to a win in the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game this past season while shooting 41.4 percent from downtown. Terrell tallied 1,754 points and 192 3-pointers over his four-year career with the Rams, which finished seventh and fourth in program history.

Each NBA team is allowed a pair of two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man roster. Players signed to a two-way contract can spend up to 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season. Last season, the Timberwolves had Amile Jefferson and Anthony Brown on two-way deals.

Minnesota will get its first look at Terrell when summer league play begins Friday. The Timberwolves, who will be coached by John Lucas in Vegas, match up against Denver at 10 p.m.