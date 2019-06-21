Wolves select guard Jaylen Nowell with No. 43 pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves added another shooting guard in the NBA draft, selecting Washington’s Jaylen Nowell in the second round, the No. 43 overall pick.

Last season in his sophomore year, Nowell averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Huskies en route to being named the Pac-12 player of the year. Nowell made 51 3-pointers in 2018-19 and shot 50.2% from the field, including 44.0% on his 3-point attempts.

As a freshman, Nowell averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while making 35.1% of his 3 attempts.

The Wolves are collecting college players of the year. Last season’s second-round pick, Keita Bates-Diop, was the reigning Big Ten player of the year and played in 30 games for Minnesota, and the Wolves’ first-round pick (via eventual trade) this season, Jarrett Culver, was the Big 12 player of the year.