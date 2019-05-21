Full presser: Timberwolves introduce Ryan Saunders as permanent head coach

Ryan Saunders was officially introduced Tuesday as the next permanent head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch his full press conference below:

FOX Sports North’s Marney Gellner caught up with Saunders after the presser.

FOX Sports North’s Marney Gellner also spoke with Gersson Rosas, who was recently hired as the new President of Basketball Operations for the Timberwolves.

And finally, two-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns talked about Saunders’ strengths as a coach, relationships with players and (of course) the best shoe and suit game in the NBA.