NBA reacts to Ryan Saunders’ first win as interim head coach

It’s easy to see how the NBA feels about the Saunders family.

After Minnesota escaped Oklahoma City with a 119-117 victory Tuesday night — the first win for Ryan Saunders as the Timberwolves’ interim head coach — players from all over the league, past and present, and members of the NBA community sent out their congratulations to Flip’s son on social media.

Check it out:

Tyus Jones, Timberwolves guard

#AllEyesNorth that was for Ryan and for Flip!☝🏽 — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) January 9, 2019

Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves forward

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves center

Jamal Crawford, former Timberwolves guard

Congrats Ryan Saunders. Not a better person! 💪🏽 — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 9, 2019

Zach LaVine, former Timberwolves guard

🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 9, 2019

Lindsay Whalen, Gophers basketball head coach

Congratulations to my guy Ryan Saunders!! Great coach, better person! #wolves #AllEyesNorth — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) January 9, 2019

John Wall, Wizards guard

Great man !! RT @SInow: Wolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders had to give his late father a shoutout in his first game in charge https://t.co/t1jWS5vjVJ pic.twitter.com/4oZaUyeoJK — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 9, 2019

Bradley Beal, Wizards guard

Remember when Ryan Saunders was a @WashWizards assistant under his late father Flip? @RealDealBeal23 does 👏https://t.co/3PLplHn2m4 pic.twitter.com/yTLYMsJUKv — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 9, 2019

Mychal Thompson, former Gophers forward (and father of Klay)

I’m pullin hard for my boy Ryan Saunders in Minnesota…Think Flip wud be proud of his boy right now? Lets go Wolves!!! — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 7, 2019

Isiah Thomas, Hall of Fame guard

Thank you @Rachel__Nichols the Saunders family is loved because of #flipsaunders and you can see and feel the emotional impact his son Ryan has had on @22wiggins and @KarlTowns https://t.co/xR347DKFZQ — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 9, 2019

Dave Benz, FOX Sports North broadcaster

How fun was that!?! @Timberwolves have (a tie for) the best record in the @NBA since Ryan Saunders took over! 😁 — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) January 9, 2019

Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter

So much joy!!! What an awesome win 👏👊🎉 https://t.co/Up45VPkhJy — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) January 9, 2019

Rachel Nichols, host of “NBA: The Jump”

Watch this @NBATV clip & see why the Saunders family is loved across the NBA. Congrats to Ryan on being 1-0 & thanks @IsiahThomas & @realchriswebber for a great moment. Flip was so good to so many of us he didn’t have to be nice to – that’s just who he was. And he is missed. pic.twitter.com/OPGcUrNcgJ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 9, 2019

Paul Allen, local radio host