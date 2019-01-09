NBA reacts to Ryan Saunders’ first win as interim head coach

It’s easy to see how the NBA feels about the Saunders family.

After Minnesota escaped Oklahoma City with a 119-117 victory Tuesday night — the first win for Ryan Saunders as the Timberwolves’ interim head coach — players from all over the league, past and present, and members of the NBA community sent out their congratulations to Flip’s son on social media.

Check it out:

Tyus Jones, Timberwolves guard

 

Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves forward


View this post on Instagram

Been with me since my first season, you deserve this moment. Congratulations Coach 🙏🏾



 

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves center

 

Jamal Crawford, former Timberwolves guard

 

Zach LaVine, former Timberwolves guard

 

Lindsay Whalen, Gophers basketball head coach

 

John Wall, Wizards guard

 

Bradley Beal, Wizards guard

 

Mychal Thompson, former Gophers forward (and father of Klay)

 

Isiah Thomas, Hall of Fame guard

 

Dave Benz, FOX Sports North broadcaster

 

Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter

 

Rachel Nichols, host of “NBA: The Jump”

 

Paul Allen, local radio host