Timberwolves release 2019-20 schedule

Another season of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball is almost upon us.

Minnesota released its schedule for the 2019-20 regular season Monday afternoon. The Timberwolves will open the 31st season in franchise history on the road Oct. 23 against Kyrie Irving and the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Minnesota will host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for its home opener Oct. 27.

Rookie phenom Zion Williamson will make his first of two trips to the Target Center on Nov. 14 when the Timberwolves host New Orleans as part of a five-game homestand Nov. 12-21. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to town Oct. 29 and Jan. 6, while the Golden State Warriors will make two late-season trips to Minnesota on March 19 and March 29.

Minnesota’s longest road trip of the season will be March 10-20, a 10-day stretch featuring six games against Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Porland, Phoenix and Utah.

For the Timberwolves’ full 2019-20 schedule, click here.