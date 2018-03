One day after waiving Shabazz Muhammad, the Minnesota Timberwolves recalled rookie forward Justin Patton from Iowa of the NBA G League on Friday.

Patton was last called up to Minnesota on Feb. 12 before All-Star weekend, but he has yet to make his NBA debut.

In 28 contests with the Iowa Wolves, Patton is averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game.