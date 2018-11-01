Dig if you will, these jerseys.

The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed a purple alternate uniform Thursday morning themed after late music icon Prince.

The new uniforms will make their Target Center debut Nov. 16, when the Wolves take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The video, set to Prince’s 1984 hit “Let’s Go Crazy,” features Karl-Anthony Towns and various Wolves teammates showing off the new uniforms.

Created in partnership with the late singer’s estate, the uniforms are part of Nike and the NBA’s “City Edition” series of uniforms.

Prince, who died in 2016, was apparently an avid basketball fan.

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball as a player and a fan,” a representative of his estate said in a statement. “From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game.”

The Minneapolis native hosted a private concert for the Minnesota Lynx at his Paisley Park home immediately following their WNBA championship win in 2015, while his youth basketball career has inspired fascination over the years.