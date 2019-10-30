Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Brooklyn Nets in overtime in the season opener, then cruised past Charlotte and ground out an impressive win over Miami.

Another win would match the best start in franchise history: Kevin Garnett’s 2001-02 Wolves, who started 4-0 en route to a 50-32 season.

They face their biggest test yet Wednesday: Joel Embiid and the undefeated Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid has gotten the better of Towns so far, winning four of their five career meetings. Embiid has averaged 22.6 points on 48.6% shooting with 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in those games, while Towns has averaged 19 points on 42% shooting with 11.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Towns and the Wolve have lost five straight to Philadelphia. However, this appears to be a very different KAT.

Named the first Western Conference player of the week of the young season Monday, Towns is averaging 32 points, 13.3 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks through three games.

Shooting 51.7% from deep on nearly 10 3-point tries per game, Towns has a 64.8 effective field-goal percentage, second in the league amongst players with at least 40 field-goal attempts. He ranks second in the league in scoring, and is tied for third in rebounding and first in steals.

