Twi-lights: Wolves vs. Magic
Check out all the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 124-118 win over the Orlando Magic, as well as postgame interviews with Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Andrew Wiggins and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
.@KarlTowns' slam juuust beats the clock!
Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on FOX Sports North PLUS and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/xNibxRGaas pic.twitter.com/WZ3iwkQ3I9
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 23, 2017
Steal ➡️ BUCKET!
Jimmy Butler and the @Timberwolves are live NOW on FOX Sports North PLUS and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/xNibxRGaas pic.twitter.com/sxLTpWtnRF
Teague ➡️ Wiggins!
Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on FOX Sports North PLUS and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/xNibxRGaas pic.twitter.com/Q3AO9SNing
"GIMME THAT BASKETBALL!"
Jimmy G. Buckets strikes again! Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/xNibxRGaas pic.twitter.com/OdEcznERTW
Nice dance moves, @KarlTowns!
Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/xNibxRGaas pic.twitter.com/KlB0vZcQo4
.@Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler wants to practice on Thanksgiving.
We'll let him explain. pic.twitter.com/CpkyTRm5LF
They got stops when they needed to, but Taj Gibson says the @Timberwolves need to keep improving in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/BdpgCAwDBA
What do the @Timberwolves need to do to be successful in the 4th quarter? Tom Thibodeau explains. pic.twitter.com/MoKDivqQf7
Andrew Wiggins says the @Timberwolves need to be more careful in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/yGCAQ19yhb
