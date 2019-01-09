Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Thunder
Check out all the highlights from the Wolves’ emotional 119-117 win over the Thunder, as Ryan Saunders made his head coaching debut.
.@22wiggins with the first bucket of the Ryan Saunders era! #AllEyesNorthhttps://t.co/WVfbH3EiRQ pic.twitter.com/lLKyyQZAdb
GORGUI SAYS NOOOOO#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/cbqXCdjv49
CALL. HIM. NONSTOP.
cc @CallMe_NonStop#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/csawqMDJdi
Start printing those posters 😼💪#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/1ralaG2rbe
🍁 Jordan pic.twitter.com/lxEvvgC1oV
TYUS. WUT. pic.twitter.com/H3J4j7KJaW
TOWNS FROM DOWNTOWN#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/GO8gkXDisk
38 FOR 🍁 JORDAN pic.twitter.com/MutGs8pfwJ
1-0
Ryan Saunders and the @Timberwolves win in his head coaching debut! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/InZVoUOvQX
.@22Wiggins on @Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders' first win: "He deserves all this" pic.twitter.com/ZCR44I4m3H
The highlights from the first game of the Ryan Saunders era, and a HUGE night for #TWolves star Andrew Wiggins ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Wp7T7cMvYj
Sopping wet. Big smile on his face. 1-0. Ryan Saunders' first postgame press conference as the @Timberwolves' head coach: pic.twitter.com/s1xwr7reqf
