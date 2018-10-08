Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action, but the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 125-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Guard C.J. Williams, who signed a two-way contract with the Wolves in the offseason, had 12 points, while Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Gorgui Dieng also reached double figures for Minnesota.

Forward Andrew Wiggins had six points on 2-of-6 shooting in 24 minutes.

The Bucks took the lead late in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring with 21 points.

The Wolves are now 1-3 heading into their preseason finale, a rematch with the Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.