Twi-lights: Wolves at Bucks
Check out all the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 102-96 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as postgame interviews with Taj Gibson and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
KAT gets the @Timberwolves on the board with a corner 3!
They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TCmNcms7ck pic.twitter.com/ffwAQrvwtC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
The @Timberwolves can't miss early here in Milwaukee.
They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TCmNcms7ck pic.twitter.com/v15zWjjvdF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
Wiggins AGAIN!
The @Timberwolves have a double-digit lead over the Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TCmNcms7ck pic.twitter.com/OKmPz0HbDp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
Whoops … 🙂
Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TCmNcms7ck pic.twitter.com/sZiIwizMWR
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
WIGGINS FROM DOWNTOWN!
The @Timberwolves are up by 20 over on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TCmNcms7ck pic.twitter.com/M9oOB0OMNK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
KAT hits a clutch 3 to put the @Timberwolves back on top!
They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TCmNcms7ck pic.twitter.com/5zGuz0TrpU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
Head coach Tom Thibodeau discusses the @Timberwolves' struggles in the fourth quarter following their loss to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/8MMD0uTYo1
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017
Taj Gibson says there aren't any excuses for the way the @Timberwolves lost to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/94PCN1T6LG
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2017