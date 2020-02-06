Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets complete four-team trade

It’s official. The Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets and Nuggets have finalized a massive four-team trade.

Minnesota has acquired the Brooklyn Nets’ 2020 first round pick, Denver guard Malik Beasley, forward Juancho Hernangomez and forward Jarred Vanderbilt and Atlanta guard/forward Evan Turner as part of the 12-player, four-team trade.

In the deal, the Timberwolves will send Jordan Bell and Robert Covington to Houston and Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh to Denver.

Beasley has appeared in 41 games this season for Denver, averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. Last season, the 6-4 guard averaged a career-best 11.3 points in 81 games. He was originally selected by the Nuggets with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Hernangomez joins the Wolves after averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds this season with the Nuggets. He also posted career-best numbers last year, averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 70 games. The 6-9 forward was originally drafted by Denver with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Turner, a nine-year NBA veteran, owns career averages of 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 705 games with Atlanta, Portland, Boston, Indiana and Philadelphia. The 6-6 guard/forward has appeared in 19 games with the Hawks this season, averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Vanderbilt has appeared in nine games for Denver this year after playing in 17 contests his rookie season last year. A 6-9 forward, Vanderbilt was originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the 41st overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.