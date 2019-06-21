Wolves make big move in NBA draft, will get Texas Tech guard Culver

It didn’t take long for Gersson Rojas to make a splash as new Minnesota Timberwolves president.

The Wolves made a move in the NBA draft, dealing the No. 11 overall pick and forward Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 overall pick, according to the Associated Press. With that selection, Minnesota took Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official for salary-cap purposes until July 6, which means the Suns made the sixth pick for the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a sophomore this past season and was named the Big 12 player of the year.

Culver shot 46.1% from the field in 2018-19 and made 49 3-pointers, although with just 30.4% accuracy. As a freshman, he made 55 3s on 38.2% shooting.

Culver’s last game was, fittingly, in Minnesota when the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in the NCAA championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Saric was acquired from Philadelphia in the Jimmy Butler trade. He played in 68 games for Minnesota, with 28 starts, averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Minnesota also owns the No. 43 overall pick in the second round.