Wolves lose to Bucks 143-121 in preseason finale

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double as the Bucks cruised to a 143-121 victory over the Timberwolves in the preseason finale.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 25 minutes.

Milwaukee was 25-of-48 from 3-point range.

Taj Gibson led Minnesota with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jeff Teague added 18 points while Derrick Rose finished with 16.

The Timberwolves open the season against the Spurs on Wednesday.