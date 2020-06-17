Wolves look-ahead profile: Naz Reid

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now in offseason mode. The franchise will have to make plenty of tough decisions in the coming months, including an array of personnel moves.

As Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders navigate the NBA offseason, FOX Sports North will analyze each player on the Timberwolves and how they might fit in with the team in the future.

This edition: Naz Reid

Previously: Malik Beasley | Josh Okogie | Jarrett Culver | Jake Layman | Karl-Anthony Towns | Juan Hernangomez

BACKGROUND

A consensus top-15 prospect coming out of high school, Reid committed to LSU. He played 34 games as a freshman and averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field. To the surprise of many, the one-and-done Reid wasn’t selected in the 2019 draft. Instead, he signed a two-way deal with Minnesota, found his footing in the G League and made his NBA debut Dec. 8, 2019.

SEASON REVIEW

At the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Reid was buried on the depth chart at center behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Gorgui Dieng and Noah Vonleh. He immediately established himself as a G League contributor with a double-double in his first professional game. In 16 contests with the G League Wolves, Reid averaged 18.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Reid proved he could contribute as a Timberwolves reserve in December when Towns missed time due to a knee injury. But Reid saw his biggest opportunity after the trade deadline. Minnesota shipped Dieng to Memphis and Vonleh to Denver, leaving Reid and Towns as the only natural centers on the roster. When Towns was shelved for the year in mid-February, Reid started 11 games and averaged 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.4 minutes per contest.

STATS

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 16.5 9.0 4.1 1.2 41.2 33.0 69.8

GAME TO REMEMBER

Reid’s most complete game came on March 4 against Chicago. One of five Timberwolves to score in double figures that night, Reid tallied his second career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Five of those 11 rebounds were offensive boards, tying a career high. Reid also drained three 3-pointers and added three assists and two blocks in the Timberwolves’ 115-108 victory. It went down as Minnesota’s final win before its season came to an eventual end.

NAZ REID IS A BAD, BAD MAN 😤 pic.twitter.com/qvMn0pTKtB — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 7, 2020

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT SEASON

When Reid’s offensive game is on, he can be straight up nasty. Defenders need to respect his 3-point shot enough where he can pump fake and explode towards the hoop. Reid’s 6-foot-9, 264-pound frame is nothing to mess with in the paint, either. He’s a great fit for Saunders’ scheme as a center who can score from the perimeter and off the pick-and-roll, all while playing quality defense off the bench.