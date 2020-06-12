Wolves look-ahead profile: Josh Okogie

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now in offseason mode. The franchise will have to make plenty of tough decisions in the coming months, including an array of personnel moves.

As Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders navigate the NBA offseason, FOX Sports North will analyze each player on the Timberwolves and how they might fit in with the team in the future.

This edition: Josh Okogie

Previously: Malik Beasley

BACKGROUND

After two seasons at Georgia Tech, Okogie was drafted by the Timberwolves with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He quickly found a way onto the court as a rookie by starting 52 of the 74 games he played in and averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds.

SEASON REVIEW

Okogie actually started less games in the 2019-20 season (28 of 62) but still grew as a player. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard scored 8.6 points per game and grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game and improved his field-goal percentage from 38.6% as a rookie to 42.7% in his second year. He clearly gives effort on the court and is one of the most energetic players on the team.

There is plenty of room to grow as well. Okogie shot 26.6% from deep this season and that will have to get better for him to continue to make strides as a player. It also probably wouldn’t hurt if he found a way to up his assist totals next season.

OKOGIE SAID NO THANK YOU, SIR 😲#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/7ptNCa2Eb5 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2020

STATS

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 25.0 8.6 4.3 1.6 42.7 26.6 79.6

GAME TO REMEMBER

Okogie had games where he scored more points, but his best overall game was the team’s second of the season, a road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 25. Minnesota won that game 121-99 and Okogie finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and recorded a box score plus/minus of +28.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT SEASON

If Okogie’s improvement mirrors his growth from last offseason then he should be in good shape for next season, literally and figuratively. The 21-year-old Okogie definitely needs to bolster his 3-point shooting for 2021, but it often takes young players some time to develop their shot in the NBA and that appears to be his only significant weak spot right now.

Okogie’s effort and hustle have already helped him get playing time and it is reasonable to expect him to average double-digit scoring once the Timberwolves get back to competitive basketball.