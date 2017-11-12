Wolves Twi-lights: KAT throws down reverse dunk

Miss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game on Saturday?

No worries, we have you covered.

Check out the best highlights from the loss in Phoenix, including Karl-Anthony Towns’ monster reverse jam in the first quarter:

Wiggins gets the #Twolves on the board with the finger roll! Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2YK1iA1kbZ pic.twitter.com/p6Kiya1icY — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017

Andrew Wiggins on what the #Twolves have to do to finish this off: Stay aggressive and get some stops pic.twitter.com/e2UmnQ2Aea — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017