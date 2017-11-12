Wolves Twi-lights: KAT throws down reverse dunk
Miss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game on Saturday?
No worries, we have you covered.
Check out the best highlights from the loss in Phoenix, including Karl-Anthony Towns’ monster reverse jam in the first quarter:
Wiggins gets the #Twolves on the board with the finger roll!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
KAT with the reverse jam!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
Wiggins is too smooth
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
NOT IN TOWNS’ HOUSE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
Andrew Wiggins on what the #Twolves have to do to finish this off: Stay aggressive and get some stops pic.twitter.com/e2UmnQ2Aea
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
Jimmy Buter hits the three and the #Twolves reclaim the lead
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
Bazz finishes in traffic! #Twolves take a seven point lead.
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
Teague finds Butler!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
Teague drains a three!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 12, 2017
