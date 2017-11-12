Wolves Twi-lights: KAT throws down reverse dunk

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to Phoenix.
NBAE/Getty Images

Miss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game on Saturday?

No worries, we have you covered.

Check out the best highlights from the loss in Phoenix, including Karl-Anthony Towns’ monster reverse jam in the first quarter: