Timberwolves recall top pick Patton from G League

The Minnesota Timberwolves might just be unwrapping their first-round pick just in time for the holidays.

On Sunday, the Wolves recalled Justin Patton from the Iowa Wolves, where he had been sent on Dec. 3. Patton, selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, had been sidelined due to offseason foot surgery and has yet to appear in an NBA game.

In six games with Iowa, the 7-foot center from Creighton averaged 9.5 points on 48.9 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game.

Minnesota plays at the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.