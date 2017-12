Rookie Justin Patton was reassigned to the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday.

Patton has played six games in Iowa this season, averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game. He was recalled by the Timberwolves on Dec. 24 but was not active in any games.