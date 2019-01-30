Timberwolves’ Okogie to play in ‘Rising Stars’ challenge during NBA All-Star weekend

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be represented in Charlotte after all.

Rookie Josh Okogie, who has won the hearts of Timberwolves fans due to relentless hustle and monstrous put-back dunks, will participate in the 2019 Rising Stars challenge on Feb. 15 during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C. He will suit up for Team World.

In its 25th year of existence, the Rising Stars challenge takes 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year players from around the world to showcase the NBA’s young talent. Also competing in the 2019 challenge will be youngsters like Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

Team World features players from 10 different countries and four different continents — including Okogie, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria.

Over 42 games in his rookie season, Okogie holds averages of 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.1 minutes per contest. Minnesota drafted the 6-foot-4 guard with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.