NBA Summer League recap: Bates-Diop, Okogie shine in Wolves’ win

Through two summer league games, it appears the Minnesota Timberwolves’ have a talented pair of 2018 draft picks.

Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop starred in Sunday’s 103-92 win over Toronto, the Timberwolves’ second game in Vegas.

Bates-Diop played 35 minutes and poured in 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting (3 of 6 from deep). He grabbed 11 rebounds and tallied two blocks and a steal.

Okogie finished the night with 16 points and four rebounds. His dunk in the fourth quarter tied the game at 73 and wowed the fans at Cox Pavilion in Vegas.

Amile Jefferson tallied a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes on the floor.

Three other Timberwolves scored in double figures – Jonathan Stark (16 points), Jared Terrell (13) and Charles Cooke (11).

The Timberwolves outscored Toronto 32-19 in the final quarter.

STARTING FIVE

Minnesota started Cooke, Bates-Diop, Jefferson, Okogie and Terrell.

NEXT

A matchup with Brooklyn (0-2) at 11 p.m. Monday.