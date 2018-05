Timberwolves’ Butler named to NBA All-Defensive second team

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team on Wednesday afternoon.

Butler averaged a career-high 2.0 steals per game last season while posting a defensive rating of 110.

This is the fourth time Butler has been named to the All-Defensive second team in his seven-year career, picking up the honor every year from 2013-16. He earned an All-NBA team nod in 2016-17 and was voted the league’s most improved player in 2014-15.