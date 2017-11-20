Wolves Twi-lights: Butler scores season-high 26 points

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley as he dribbles in the fourth quarter.
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler set a season-high with 26 points during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 100-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons at the Target Center.

Butler also grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double as a member of the Timberwolves, with both coming in the past week.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Timberwolves’ matchup against Detroit: