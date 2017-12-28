Timberwolves PG Teague out indefinitely with MCL sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague is out indefinitely with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his left knee, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Teague suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 128-125 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Tyus Jones will likely start at point guard for the Timberwolves. Jones filled in a starter for three contests while Teague was out in late November and averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

In 31 games this season, Teague has posted marks of 13.4 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also averaging career highs in minutes played (34.2) and 3-point makes (1.4) per game.