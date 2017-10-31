Wolves Twi-lights: Minnesota heats up from downtown
Splash.
The Minnesota Timberwolves sunk 11 of their 23 attempts from downtown during a 125-122 overtime win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Jeff Teague and Karl-Anthony Towns led the way, knocking down three treys apiece en route to Minnesota’s fourth win of the season.
Watch the highlights and interviews from Monday’s win:
Big KAT slams it home! 💪
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/xmrjMBGJDE pic.twitter.com/bgWXJHeZCF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 30, 2017
Bjelica drops in a trey!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/vnL5eBkOQk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
Don’t leave @1Tyus open…
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/BRTq7M4dlA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
Alley-oop to @KarlTowns! #Twolves tie it up!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/xmrjMBGJDE pic.twitter.com/0L2Opz1wIY
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
.@1Tyus played a big part in the #Twolves second-quarter turnaround! He says the bench is “trying to provide a spark.” pic.twitter.com/WvRJyYYGhX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
Jimmy. Buckets. LEAD!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/ZhPqQtvYzU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
Butler sneaks it to Towns for 👌 #AllEyesNorth
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/UFVqR5LJ5w
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
Trick or treat? Give @JimPeteHoops tricks in place of these so-called “treats.”
His top 5 worst Halloween candies: pic.twitter.com/1opYWWOTWZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
.@NemanjaBjelica!! 🔥🔥🔥
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/krFu0Y53GN
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
C in Crawford stands for CLUTCH! #AllEyesNorth
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/5euLdf2bJ2
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
WIGGINS, OH MY!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/0p9wSfBNvu pic.twitter.com/4CkvLeEGGu
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
.@KarlTowns will suit up no matter what.
“For me not to play, I would have to be dead or have a leg missing.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/XobTe72zj0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
Thibs: @Timberwolves‘ second unit brought energy and “defensively, they got us going” #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/Dpj0FtwIlF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 31, 2017
