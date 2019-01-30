The Minnesota Timberwolves signed 27-year-old guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

Canaan appeared in 19 games for the Phoenix Suns earlier this year, and spent 15 games as the Suns’ starting point guard.

The Wolves are especially thin at point guard following a rash of injuries.

Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones are all questionable for the Wolves’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Rose has missed the Wolves’ last two games, Teague has missed four and Jones has missed six.

Head coach Ryan Saunders told reporters that he expects Canaan to play against the Grizzlies.

Canaan averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game for the Suns this season, shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep.

A second-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2013, Canaan has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.