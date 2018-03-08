Amile Jefferson, Iowa’s double-double machine

Welcome to the 2017-18 edition of the Timberpups Tracker. This year, we’re taking a different tact. With Minnesota having taken over a G League franchise in Iowa, and renaming it the Wolves, each Thursday we’ll either track the progress of the players who might be of help to the Timberwolves in the future or a current member of the Minnesota roster. We’ll also give updates on the other young players from the previous week.

This is the 14th edition of the 2017-18 Timberpups Tracker.

SPOTLIGHT ON …

Iowa Wolves forward Amile Jefferson

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA with 55 double-doubles this season. But did you know the organization’s G League affiliate has a double-double machine of its own?

Meet Amile Jefferson, the G League’s top rebounder.

Jefferson, who is one of two Iowa Wolves players to earn a two-way contract with the Timberwolves this season, has had no problem adjusting to life in professional basketball.

After a decorated five-year college career playing for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke — and winning a national title (along with Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones) in 2015 — Jefferson wasn’t selected in last year’s draft. He landed with Minnesota’s summer league team and impressed enough to earn a training camp contract in September. Jefferson was waived in October, but he returned to Iowa and now leads the G League with 12.7 rebounds per game.

He’s currently on a streak of six straight contests with a double-double, dating back to a 12-point, 17-rebound performance for Iowa on Feb. 21. It’s something Iowa fans are used to — Jefferson has recorded a double-double in 30 of his 39 games this season.

Can we call him the Little KAT?

TRACKING TIMBERPUPS

— Shabazz Muhammad, who the Timberwolves waived last week, was signed by Milwaukee on Sunday. He played seven minutes for the Bucks against Indiana on Monday, grabbing one rebound and missing his only attempt from the field. “Bazz” did not appear in Milwaukee’s 110-99 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

— The G League Wolves have lost nine straight games, plummeting their record to 18-23.

— Towns had one of his best games of the season last week, racking up 34 points and 17 rebounds against Portland. The next night, Towns was ejected after 20 minutes on the floor in a heated matchup with the Utah Jazz.

— After Jeff Teague was also ejected against the Jazz, Jones took over at guard and tallied 11 points, four rebounds two assists and two steals in 25 minutes. It was the first game he played 20+ minutes since Feb. 9.