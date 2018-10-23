Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves vs. Pacers

From Josh Okogie’s dunks to Tyus Jones hitting 3-pointers off the bench, there were plenty of highlights to go around in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 101-91 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Take a look:

“We did a great job of not letting go of the leash.”@KarlTowns on the @Timberwolves’ big fourth quarter that led to a win over Indiana: pic.twitter.com/SsMrQOxbYc — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2018