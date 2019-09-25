MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired former player agent Joe Branch as an assistant general manager, completing their front office makeover under new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

The Wolves announced Wednesday the addition of Branch, who came from the agency RocNation Sports. He had Justise Winslow, Danny Green and Caris LeVert among his clients. Prior to that, he represented players for the agency Landmark Sports Group. Branch has also worked at Nike and at the NBA league office and taught at Rice and Long Island universities.

Branch and Gianluca Pascucci will be the assistant general managers, under incumbent general manager Scott Layden. Rosas also hired Sachin Gupta as executive vice president of basketball operations.