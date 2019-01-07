MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Tom Thibodeau, halfway into his third season with the team, one that began with turmoil surrounding All-Star Jimmy Butler.

The Athletic first reported that Thibodeau, who was also the president of basketball operations with full authority over the roster, had been let go.

The Timberwolves later issued a statement naming assistant coach Ryan Saunders interim head coach for the rest of the season.

“We would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best,” owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt them necessary to move our organization forward.”

Thibodeau finished 97-107 with the Wolves, who returned to the NBA playoffs last spring after a 13-year absence. As Butler, Thibodeau’s prized acquisition, forced his way out of Minnesota, however, the season went off to a rocky start to put Thibodeau in a tenuous spot.

The move was made about an hour after the team’s 108-86 victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Lakers.