Wolves trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson

Andrew Wiggins may have been the most high-profile Timberwolf to be traded on the NBA deadline, but he was not the only former Minnesota player to leave the team.

The Timberwolves announced Thursday that center Gorgui Dieng has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward James Johnson.

The trade was part of a three-team deal where Memphis sent Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Miami Heat for Johnson, Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters. The Grizzlies then flipped Johnson for Dieng to complete the transaction.

Dieng had been with Minnesota since 2013 when he was acquired in a draft-day trade from the Utah Jazz after he was selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round. The Senegal native averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds during his Timberwolves career and recorded 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

Johnson will join his sixth team after previously playing for the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Memphis and Miami. He has averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 2019-20.